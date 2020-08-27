From championing the nation to stimulating debate, local journalism gives a unique voice to issues and events that impact the Cayman Islands.

It is at the heart of the community – celebrating and documenting our culture and history; telling our unique stories; connecting and reflecting our society; and holding our government – and other authorities – accountable.

Local journalists understand what is important to these islands – covering stories in our communities that appear nowhere else but the Cayman Compass.

WHY SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM?

Journalism is referred to as the ‘Fourth Estate’ – used to emphasise the independence of the press as well as its critical role as a watchdog in a democratic society.

But, in the last decades, newspapers – the backbone of local journalism – have been in decline worldwide, impacted by social media, internet access and corporate ownership.

Revenues have fallen and newsroom staff have been cut, greatly diminishing the capacity for in-depth and consistent coverage of local events and issues that impact people’s lives.

It is why the Cayman Compass, like many other responsible, quality newspapers around the globe, is asking for support for local journalism – through buying printed copies, online subscriptions and advertising.

Utilising the services offered by Compass Content (the company’s in-house content marketing agency) and Compass Print also help support the journalism arm of Compass Media.

The crises we have experienced in 2020 – from the massive earthquake earlier this year to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – underline why factual and reliable information is so essential. Our journalists are on the frontlines to keep the community informed.

Your support ensures we can continue to deliver trustworthy news, advocate for the community and help people make informed decisions.

Every contribution, however big or small, is valuable for our future – and yours.

WAYS TO SUPPORT COMPASS JOURNALISM

Buy the weekly print edition of the Cayman Compass that comes out every Friday.

Subscribe to the newspaper online at caymancompass.com for the most up-to-date information & follow our social media pages.

Advertise with the Cayman Compass in print and online to keep customers engaged with this effective local marketing resource.

Utilise services from Compass Content, a multi-media division of Compass Media offering custom print, digital and video content services for the full range of business needs.

Book printing jobs, such as forms, flyers, stationery and business cards, with Compass Print, Compass Media’s commercial print division.