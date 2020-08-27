No positive results in latest 239 COVID tests

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported today that of the latest 239 COVID-19 tests carried out, none have returned positive results.

There have been no positive cases since 19 Aug., when two people who had travelled by air to the Cayman Islands earlier in the month returned positive results. These two cases remain active, though both people are asymptomatic and remain in isolation.

As of today, the total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the medical officer of health, was 220.