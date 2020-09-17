Show your Cayman pride

As the island gets back to business and the country rebounds from the impact of COVID-19, many are showing their Cayman pride. Along with supporting local enterprises, it’s a way to salute Cayman’s rich culture and heritage.

There are many Cayman-inspired items that celebrate our patriotism. Here is a sampling.

Awleh!

Carla Watler is promoting ‘everything Caymanian’ through patriotic Cayman-themed products and clothing. Launched last year, the company features items for men, women, teenagers and children including flag-themed T-shirts and backpacks.

Its products are available exclusively at Cayman Scents, located next to Wendy’s on West Bay Road. You can purchase online at: facebook.com/awleh.cayman, instagram.com/awleh.cayman or email [email protected]

Caymanite

This semi-precious stone is found only in the Cayman Islands, and is fashioned into unique jewellery, carvings and keepsake items by local artisans. Caymanite has layers of colour in beautiful earth tones, created by the different metallic content such as magnesium, iron, nickel, copper and potassium.

Caymanite creations are available at jewellery stores and gift shops throughout the islands, with impressive selections at the Cayman Islands National Museum, Pure Art Gallery & Gifts, Kirk Freeport locations and local craft markets.

Silver thatch

The silver thatch palm – Cayman’s national tree – played an integral role in the history of the islands. In earlier times, the leaves were used for roofing and housing materials as well as rope-making, an important industry in days gone by.

Silver thatch was also used to make other items such as durable sunhats, handbags, fans, brooms and baskets. These traditional woven items can be bought nowadays at local gift shops and craft markets.

Cayman flags

Show your pride by flying the Cayman Islands flag. Adopted in 1959, the flag features a navy-blue field and has the British Union Jack in its upper left-hand corner. It features the coat of arms in a white circle. The coat of arms consists of a shield, a crested helm, and the motto ‘He hath founded it upon the seas’. The maritime ensign is similar but features a red field. Cayman-registered vessels fly the red Cayman ensign internationally, and foreign vessels in Cayman waters also fly this flag as a courtesy.

The gift shop at the Cayman Islands National Museum is the government-approved retailer of the official Cayman Islands flag.

Say it with signs

Many gift shops and retail stores carry wooden signs featuring Caymanian sayings and symbols, along with a variety of island-inspired images. Among them is home décor company Squirrelly Studio (facebook.com/squirrellystudio), which can also create personalised signs, and Wall Creations (wallcreations.ky or facebook.com/wallcreationsky) which features contemporary Cayman-inspired merchandise.

10 reasons to buy local

Every dollar you spend goes back into the Cayman Islands economy. Local businesses provide the framework that holds our society together. Our shops and other local businesses provide employment. Goods are available immediately or can be ordered for you and there is no hassle of shipping or customs. You can take items back if there is a problem as they should have a warranty. Local businesses contribute to charitable organisations on-island and often give sponsorship and support to events and good causes. Chances are that you know somebody in the store or office and can have a nice friendly chat while you are there. You cut down on your carbon footprint by shopping locally. Local business owners and staff have detailed knowledge of items that are suitable for the Cayman Islands and our unique needs. We value our islands’ shops and businesses and want to them to survive and prosper.