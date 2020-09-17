Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Owen Roberts International Airport

Here is a blast from the past, submitted by Jeanne Ebanks. Jim Ebanks is standing in front of the Owen Roberts International Airport as it was in 1980. Does anyone remember looking through the chicken wire fence, waiting for the planes to land?

The airport originally began servicing commercial flights in the early 1950s, and it has gone through significant renovations over the decades. The distinctive A-frame design – complete with waving gallery – that stood for many years, was recently replaced by the modern structure we see today.

