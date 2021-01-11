Two convicted of manslaughter in death outside Bananas

Jeremy Parchman and Shimar Kelly have both been convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 death of Sri Lankan national Dinesh Asanka Fernando Wannukawatta-Waduge.

Wannukawatta-Waduge was killed outside Bananas Restaurant and Bar on 30 Nov. 2019, minutes after an altercation that began inside the establishment.

Parchman and Kelly were both charged with one count of manslaughter. Their trial, which began in December last year but was paused during the Christmas holidays, resumed on Monday, 4 Jan. The verdicts were handed down Thursday, 7 Jan., after nearly six hours of deliberation.

While Wannukawatta-Waduge’s death was not captured on CCTV, footage from inside the bar did show an assault on him by Kevin Parchman, Jeremy’s brother, according to court documents.

Wannukawatta-Waduge was seen talking to a group of women in the bar. While speaking to one of the women, he leaned towards her and rested his hand on the middle of her back. “Almost immediately” he was punched by Kevin Parchman, court documents said.

Kevin Parchman was charged with common assault, which he had originally denied, but then changed his plea to guilty weeks before the trial.

Jeremy Parchman and Kelly both denied having played any role in Wannukawatta-Waduge’s death.

Earlier in the trial in December, the court viewed CCTV footage of the entrance of the bar which showed Wannukawatta-Waduge talking with security guards, who confirmed during testimony he was asking them to allow him to go back in. After being turned away, he can be seen walking away from the entrance and out of the camera’s view.

Not long after, Jeremy Parchman can be seen coming out of the bar along with several other men.

The jury eventually returned unanimous guilty verdicts against both defendants.

Following the verdict, Justice Cheryll Richards revoked bail for both defendants after ruling they posed a flight risk. Both men were remanded into custody and are expected to be sentenced in the coming weeks.