The Cayman Islands Astronomical Society is inviting members of the public to view the moon, planets and stars through its telescopes on Seven Mile Beach on Sunday.

Among the sights that will be visible, weather conditions permitting, will be Jupiter, Mercury and Saturn, which appear in very close alignment this week as a ‘Triple Conjunction’, as well as Mars, the Pleiades cluster and the Orion constellation.

In December, Saturn and Jupiter were closer together in the night sky than they had appeared in centuries – a celestial event dubbed ‘The Great Conjunction’. Hundreds turned out at Pedro St. James to view that spectacle.

On Sunday, 17 Jan., Astronomical Society members will be at the grassy area near the playground at Seven Mile Public Beach from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

“As always, all are welcome and the event is totally free,” said the society’s Tiyen Miller.

The event will be cancelled if there is more than 50% cloud cover.