3 travellers positive in latest COVID results

Of the 301 COVID-19 tests carried out since Friday, three have returned positive results, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

All three are travellers who tested positive during routine screening, he said. None of the three, who have all been in quarantine since arriving in Cayman, are showing symptoms. They will remain in isolation until they test negative.

Currently, there are 44 active cases of coronavirus in the Cayman Islands – all involving travellers. None have required hospitalisations, although eight are symptomatic, according to Public Health information.

As of Monday afternoon, the number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, was 1,187.

Since testing began in Cayman in March 2020, 362 positive cases have been recorded. Of those, two people have died and 316 have recovered.

Health officials also stated that, as of Monday, 2,019 people had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Cayman began its national vaccination programme on Friday

Worldwide, 90.6 million people have contracted the virus, of whom 1.9 million people have died, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center’s latest figures.