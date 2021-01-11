Cayman Brac receives COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 inoculations began Sunday in Cayman Brac, with around 170 people rolling up their sleeves to take the jab as government’s national vaccination programme continued.

District Commissioner Ernie Scott was among the first to take the initial dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and welcomed the roll-out on the bigger of the two Sister Islands.

Scott said he believes the Cayman Brac community has responded well to the vaccination programme, estimating that around 250 people would have been inoculated by Monday.

He said everything went well for him when he took the jab Sunday afternoon at the Aston Rutty Centre Medical Wing Flu Clinic.

“I am glad to have it done and have it behind me. I am just waiting for the next one in 21 days,” he told the Cayman Compass in a telephone interview.

He said when he arrived for his shot around 2:30pm there was a “steady stream” of people.

“It wasn’t a big crowd when I went around,” he said, adding that it still a good turnout for a Sunday afternoon and at that time of the day.

“There were 20 to 25 people there getting vaccines [when I was there],” he said.

Under stage one of the national vaccination programme, residents and staff of institutional facilities, individuals aged 70+, healthcare workers and first responders, and all frontline staff dealing with incoming travellers are eligible to be inoculated.

“What I saw yesterday was quite a number of people I expected to see and some people new to me,” Scott said.

As for how he is feeling after getting the jab, he said, “It’s OK, the arm is a little bit sore but not too much pain, I would like the old saying goes better safe than sorry.”

Scott said he was not surprised by the turn-out as there were some of the more senior residents, retirees and pensioners getting vaccinated.

Witney Tatum, Cayman Islands Fire Service divisional manager Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, along with two of his fire officers, also got inoculated Sunday.

He said he felt fine and “there has been no change whatsoever in my body”.

Sister Islands Location: Aston Rutty Centre Medical Wing Flu Clinic Date: Sunday, 10 Jan.-Tuesday 12 Jan. Time: 9am-4pm. Vaccinations will be available at the Little Cayman Clinic on Wednesday. 13 Jan. from 10am-1pm.

Tatum said he was pleased with the efficient and professional manner in which the vaccinations were done.

“I didn’t even feel that I had an injection. The nurse who was doing it was very professional, she explained everything. I also did my research on it and I felt comfortable with it,” Tatum told the Compass in a telephone interview.

Vaccination is voluntary.

Tatum said he had no problem taking the vaccine and he had no reactions. Tatum said he will be taking the second dose on 31 Jan.

Scott said in talking to people on Cayman Brac there were still some mixed feelings, but he was pleased people were coming out.

“Some people were saying they want to hold on and wait and see what happens. I think it’s the same in Grand Cayman,” he added.

Deana Okoli was among those getting vaccinated Monday.

She said she was apprehensive having had allergic reactions in the past to vaccines, especially when she was required to take them to visit Africa.

However, she said, she felt fine after taking the COVID-19 jab.

“It wasn’t a big deal. It was a bit more tricky for me having had a reaction to vaccines. They took precautions as they did not know which one I had reacted to. They took really good care of me. I had to wait a little longer after, but I had no pain. You know some vaccines can be painful or sting, this one did not do that,” she said.

Okoli, who is a flight attendant, was called in to take the vaccine. She said she did feel a mild itch after taking the vaccine, but she was given some allergy medication and she was fine.

The entire process, she said, was quick and easy.

Vaccinations continue through Tuesday on Cayman Brac.