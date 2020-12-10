Dine out this Christmas

This year has been hard work. For those who want to relax and stay out of the kitchen this Christmas, why not take advantage of one of the many Christmas meal options available at restaurants island-wide. Here are a few ideas to whet your appetite.

XQ’s

Christmas all-day menu of pumpkin soup, roasted turkey with all the trimmings or 10-ounce CAB New York steak with delectable sides, finished with a chocolate brownie and ice cream. Also available for both takeout and delivery. A la carte is also available as is their usual Sunday brunch.

t: 947-9770

Brasserie

Christmas Eve dinner for $65 per person. Roasted butternut squash soup, Brasserie Catch tartare or local beet salad, followed by Certified Angus Beef Wellington, Brasserie Catch, or turkey roulade. Finish with rum and raisin bread pudding or Cayman Christmas cake. A la carte is also available.

t: 945-1815

Seaharvest Restaurant at Sunset House

Caribbean Buffet including potato salad, conch stew, curry chicken, jerk pork, plantain and more, with Christmas pudding or coconut flan to finish. $35 per person. Regular menu also available.

t: 945-1383

Kaibo Upstairs Restaurant

A luxury six-course chef’s tasting menu for $100 on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. Private bookings also available for a separate three, four or six-course Christmas tasting menu for $59, $65 or $70 respectively. Rum pairings can be added for an additional cost.

t: 947-9975

Grand Old House

Christmas Day brunch from 11am to 5:30pm, with a variety of food stations and live cooking action-stations. Bloody Mary station, cigar and rum shack available for an additional charge. All you can eat food only $69.95, or food and Prosecco $86.95. Children’s prices available.

t: 949-9333

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

Christmas Day brunch from 11:30am to 3:30pm with a range of food stations, Champenoise Brut, Margarita bar and more. $95 each plus service charge, and $25 plus service charge for children under 12. For bookings and inquiries contact [email protected] or call.

t: 321-5513

Tukka

Set banquet three-course dinner menu for $30 per person with appetiser options of Tukka salad or walk-about soup, main course of Cayman ginger mahi mahi, jerked chicken thighs or Tukka brochette, and twin dessert of mango cheesecake or chocolate brownie. A $36 three-course set menu is also available with an appetiser platter to start.

t: 947-2700

Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

Christmas Boulangerie Brunch on Christmas Day, 12pm to 3pm, with an extensive selection of culinary delights and bottomless bubbly. Cost is $95 plus gratuity. The following day the hotel hosts a Christmas edition of their Mad Tea Party from 1:30pm-3:30pm, with tea from Tea Time in Cayman, afternoon tea party classics and a cake table. Cost $30.

t: 949-0088

GTYC

Brunch on Christmas Day from 11am to 3 pm. $75 for adults with bottomless bubbles, and $25 for under 12s with unlimited sodas. Indoor and outdoor seating available.

t: 947-4892

Agua

Christmas Brunch with a wide range of antipasti options including oysters, mussels, sashimi, pork belly and goats cheese salad followed by surf and turf options of Beef Wellington and grilled lobster tail. Premium wine and brunch cocktails available. $85 plus gratuities for food only, $125 plus gratuities with premium wines and Champagne.

t: 949-2482

Tillies

Italian-American ‘Feast of Seven Fishes’ meal on 24 Dec. $55 for four courses featuring seven different types of fish. On Christmas Day Tillie’s offer a family style brunch for $100 with unlimited Prosecco, or $125 per person for an upgrade to Champagne. If you’re still hungry on Boxing Day, there will be a BBQ on the beach for $45 per person, with drinks charged separately.

t: 949-3491