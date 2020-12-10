Delivery woman attacked, robbed

A woman was attacked and robbed on Wednesday, 9 Dec. as she made a delivery to a West Bay Road apartment complex, according to police.

A man approached the woman and threatened her before striking her in the face and robbing her of cash and personal items.

The incident happened just after 6pm.

People nearby approached to offer assistance the the suspect fled on foot towards West Bay Road, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and subsequently discharged, police said.

The suspect is described as being about 5-feet, 10 inches tall, of slim build and light complexion, with curly hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and black pants.

The matter is currently under investigation, and anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via its Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via its website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.