Lions Club hosts Christmas party for kids

When it comes to Christmas, it’s all about the children, so the Lions Club of Grand Cayman is hosting a party for the island’s youth to celebrate the magic of the season.

The event is happening on Sunday from 1-5pm at the Lions Centre. Transport will be provided from all districts to carry guests to the venue, where there will be gifts, games, a cotton candy station, bouncy castles and more. It’s like a wonderland for the young!

Please see the timetable of locations and pickup times below. Buses will leave the Lions Centre at 5pm to drop children back at their places of origin where parents should be waiting to take them home.

For more information, visit the Lions Club Facebook page.