Santa Run ho-ho-hopes to raise money for charity

If ever you’ve wondered how Santa Claus keeps his bowlful-of-jelly in check, all will be revealed this Saturday at Camana Bay.

From 6:30am, a sea of red and white will flow through the Town Centre and Crescent, as joggers and walkers dressed in their festive best cover a two-mile loop to raise money for the Cayman Food Bank.

Animal lovers are welcome to bring their dogs along too, although probably advisable to keep the cats at home to prevent the fur from flying.

With tempting treats abounding at this time of year, joining in the Santa Run is a great way to burn some calories and bring some joy to a very worthy cause.

Entry fees are $25 for adults, $15 for children 5-12, and free for under-5s. For more details or to register, visit the Camana Bay Visitor Centre or download the registration form at www.camanabay.com/things-to-do-grand-cayman/holiday/.