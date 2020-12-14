BA flight stoppage delays Christmas mail

The last British Airways flight of the year is scheduled to land in Grand Cayman Tuesday, 15 Dec., and the Cayman Islands Postal Service is advising that this will affect the arrival of mail in time for Christmas.

After tomorrow’s flight, the next BA flight from London Heathrow to Cayman will be on 5 Jan.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Postal Service said, “Since the lockdown, 50% of CIPS inbound mail has been transported by BA. Therefore, the change to the schedule will mean that any Christmas mail that does not arrive this week, will not be received by the Postal Service until the new year.”

Currently, the only mail arriving on island is being carried by British Airways and Cayman Airways – the two airlines that are authorised to operate flights into the Cayman Islands.

British Airways does not just bring in mail from the United Kingdom, it also transports mail originating in countries such as Japan, China, New Zealand and several major European markets, Deputy Postmaster General Melissa Martinez-Ebanks told the Cayman Compass in an interview last month.

Mail from the US is still expected to arrive in Cayman on CAL flights. Cayman Airways took over the contract for delivering mail from American Airlines in September.