BREAKING: Mack, Ramgeet sentenced to 4 months in jail

An 18-year-old visitor and her Caymanian boyfriend were each sentenced to four months in prison for their respective roles in a quarantine breach case that has sparked outrage across Cayman.

Skylar Mack, from the United States, and Vanjae Ramgeet were sentenced Tuesday morning after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions appealed the original sentence.

The pair was originally ordered to pay $2,600 each and perform 40 hours of community service. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson last week told members of Parliament that government planned to appeal that sentence.

Justice Roger Chapple heard the appeal on Monday and delivered the revised sentence Tuesday. He started with a 16-month sentence before settling on four months due to mitigating factors. Mack was in tears as the sentence was announced while Ramjeet sat in silence.

(Kevin Morales contributed to this report.)