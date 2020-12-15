Cayman’s men’s national football team has a new schedule for World Cup qualifying after the original slate was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cayman is now set to open Group B qualifying by travelling to play Suriname on Wednesday, 24 March. The team will then host Canada on Sunday, 28 March and Aruba on Wednesday, 2 June. Then the squad will travel to play in Bermuda on Tuesday, 8 June to close out their first round of qualifying for the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football.

The 2022 World Cup is set to be held 21 Nov. to 18 Dec., in Qatar.

CONCACAF was originally meant to begin its World Cup qualifying slate this fall but that was postponed to due safety concerns and travel restrictions associated with COVID-19.

The Cayman Islands remains closed off to all but a few visitors who are required to quarantine for more than two weeks upon arrival. It’s unclear what the protocols would mean for Cayman and its opponents should they still be in place when the matches are scheduled to be played. However, Cayman Islands Football Association president Alfredo Whittaker previously told the Compass he believed CIFA could work with government to find a solution.

Canada, the Group B favourite, is ranked 72 overall in the most recent FIFA world rankings. Suriname is ranked 141; Bermuda, 169; Cayman, 193; and Aruba, 200.