Calvary Baptist raises money for breast cancer awareness

Calvary Baptist Christian Academy on 15 Oct. hosted a March for Breast Cancer Awareness that involved students, parents, and teachers alike. Throughout the month, students worked on cards, posters and crafts in preparation for the event and raised money for the cause.

All proceeds were donated to the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens.

After the donation ceremony to the Lions Club, Ms. Carla Bodden, a staff member at CBCA, shared her breast cancer survivor story and students showed their support by showering her with gifts.

Following the ceremony at the school, the students started the march from CBCA’s campus to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society. Parents, teachers, and friends of CBCA joined the parade of students marching down Walker’s Road holding their handmade pink posters and signs. Police also offered an escort.