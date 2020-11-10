School organised March for Breast Cancer Awareness

Calvary Baptist Christian Academy, a relatively new private school in George Town, held its March for Breast Cancer Awareness on 15 Oct., involving students, parents, and teachers alike.

Leading up to the march, students worked on cards, posters and crafts in preparation for the special day.

Students and teachers paid to dress down for the day, in order to raise funds for charities promoting breast cancer awareness. Parents and community members gave donations as well. The school then donated all proceeds to the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens.

Marvin, an 11th grader and student body council member, opened the programme with a piano prelude. Tiffany Jeremiah, acting principal, welcomed the audience, thanking everyone for their support. She then introduced Lions Club of Tropical Gardens’ breast cancer chairperson, Maxine Bravo.

In her presentation, Bravo informed the students about certain signs of breast cancer and prevention methods. She stressed the importance of early detection, which increases the chances of effective treatment, reminding the students that the purpose of breast cancer awareness is so that “women – as well as men – in our community are aware, educated, and informed”.

Following Bravo’s speech, students presented their artwork. One sign – a pink ribbon with the word ‘strength’ emblazoned across it – held significance. A similar sign once hung in the Lions Club lobby, but had been broken. This new one will now be on display at the Lions Club’s office.

After the donation to the Lions Club, Carla Bodden, a staff member at the school, shared her breast cancer survivor story.

Students showed their support by showering Bodden with gifts; everything from cupcakes to a fruit basket were presented. The class presidents also gave cards that were designed and written by students to her.

Following the ceremony, the students started the march from the school campus to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society. The RCIPS assisted, providing a police escort.

At the CICS, students once again presented their artwork and cards, encouraging those struggling with breast cancer.

For details about the Calvary Baptist Christian Academy’s community service events, visit www.cbcacayman.com.