CITA boss: Vaccine is no silver bullet

While Cayman Islands Tourism Association president Marc Langevin welcomes the planned roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines in the Cayman Islands, he does not see it as a “silver bullet” for the reopening of local borders.

In fact, the Ritz-Carlton general manager believes banking on one strategy, like a vaccine, “is very dangerous”.

“The vaccine is really, for us, an assurance that in the future the world would be a better place,” Langevin said on the 9 Dec. episode of The Resh Hour.

He says it’s a long-term answer rather than a short-term remedy. His comments came hours before Premier Alden McLaughlin provided an update on government’s vaccine plans. “I think the vaccine should be incorporated into our layered protocol.

There were different numbers announced from the point of view of how many vaccines are going to be available, who is going to be [getting it] and how long it’s going to be [available],” Langevin said.

Premier McLaughlin has said Cayman’s reopening plans “are contingent on a successful vaccine programme locally and internationally.”

The CITA president said, as it stands, it is not easy for him to judge the impact of the vaccines as, “I don’t think that’s going to lead to any opening by Easter or summertime.”

Langevin said those in the tourism industry are anxious to hear what government’s vision for Cayman’s reopening will be and what its next phases will look like. Without that information, he said there is no way anyone can plan for their businesses or their staff.

“I don’t think that [vaccines] is the one silver bullet that’s going to lead us to a return to tourism. For the long term, that’s the right thing. I’m hoping that a vaccine by the fall or by next year will allow us to be in a position where we can go back and say, ‘Alright, now we can travel, customers can travelers and we can relax,’” he said.

Cayman, he suggested, should look at a multi-layered approach to reopening, as is being done in other countries. He said the approach could include vaccinations for tourism workers, a tracking app for visitors and changes to local COVID-19 protocols to require pretesting and reducing in quarantine times.

“I think there are a lot of ideas that as a private sector, as a hospitality industry… tourism industry, we can bring to the table. We can add to the conversation because obviously we have means, we have cooperation that help us to develop protocols and ideas. That’s what was successful when at the beginning of the lockdown when we reopened, we came as a group between restaurant and hotel and presented protocols for sanitation,” he said.

Langevin said he is going to take the vaccine once available, so it is not a question of fear.

However, he said that are a number of factors still to be considered. “The issue with the vaccination for visitors is, assuming that they are giving… [the] vaccine to first anybody that worked in the medical field and the people most at risk or the aging population, that is not necessarily the population that is coming on the island,” he explained.