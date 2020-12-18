Bolshoi’s ‘Nutcracker’ returns to Camana Bay Cinema

In a year like 2020, keeping Christmas traditions alive is particularly important.

At the Camana Bay Cinema, that means offering its annual showings of the Bolshoi Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ performance, which was recorded live from the Bolshoi stage in 2014. The ballet will be screened 19-21 Dec. with two showings per day at 3:30pm and 8pm.

The big screen is perfect for seeing this magical, classic tale from the best seat in the house, and tickets often sell out in advance.

The Nutcracker Ballet story

The Nutcracker Ballet is based on the story “The Nutcracker and the King of Mice” written by E.T.A. Hoffman. Although what is seen on the stage today is different in detail from the original story, the basic plot remains the same: the story of a young German girl who dreams of a Nutcracker Prince and a fierce battle against a Mouse King with seven heads.

Scenes

There are many colourful scenes in the ballet, beginning with the Party Scene, where Marie – the female lead – is given the Nutcracker for Christmas.

The Fight Scene follows, as Marie begins to dream. When the clock strikes midnight, strange things begin to happen. Marie starts to shrink as her beautiful Christmas tree grows high above her. The toys around the tree come to life while the room fills with an army of mice, led by the fierce Mouse King. As the Nutcracker awakens, he leads his army of toy soldiers into battle with the mice.

In the Land of Snow, the Nutcracker turns into a Prince and takes Marie on a journey to an enchanted forest wonderland where they are welcomed by dancing snowflakes.

Many children will no doubt be delighted by the Land of Sweets, where the Prince and Marie are greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy. The Prince tells her about their daring battle with the army of mice and she rewards them with a celebration of dances.

As a finale, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier dance a beautiful pas de deux.

At the end of the story, Marie awakens from her dream and finds herself by her Christmas tree with her beloved Nutcracker.

Cast and credits

Music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Choreography: Yuri Grigorovich

Libretto: Yuri Grigorovich (after E.T.A. Hoffmann and Marius Petipa)

Cast: Denis Rodkin (the Nutcracker Prince), Anna Nikulina (Marie), Andrei Merkuriev (Drosselmeyer), Vitaly Biktimirov (the Mouse King), and the Bolshoi Corps de Ballet.

| Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Doors open one hour prior to showtime. Tickets can be bought online . To see the upcoming schedule for Culture at the Cinema, visit www.bigscreen.ky.