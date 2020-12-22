Condo owners at Aqua Bay have voted to demolish the existing buildings and replace them with a new 10-storey development.

The ageing complex will be levelled and replaced with a new 38-unit building, including new three-bed ‘villas’ for the existing residents.

There will also be additional units, including four penthouse suites, that will go on the market.

Plans for the new building, by the original Aqua Bay developer Butler Group, will go before the Central Planning Authority early next year.

The development follows the decision in 2019 of owners at Lacovia to demolish their homes and replace them with three new 10-storey buildings.

That project was highlighted as the likely blueprint for future construction along the beach, where undeveloped land is scarce but several older buildings beginning to reach the end of their shelf life.

Aqua Bay is one of multiple 10-storey projects in the pipeline for Seven Mile Beach.

Developer Brian Butler said in a press release, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the owners of Aqua Bay on this exciting new development project. We are proud to have been involved in the evolution of Seven Mile Beach over the last forty-four years and feel that Aqua Bay will set the standards for development going forward.”

James Bovell, of RE/MAX Cayman Islands, is selling the properties.

He said, “Butler Group has developed some of the most iconic developments in Grand Cayman and undoubtedly the new Aqua Bay will set a new standard on Seven Mile Beach.”

According to the release, Aqua Bay will be elevated 16 ft. above sea level for privacy and storm protection and will include solar tinted, hurricane rated glazing systems.

Amenities will include boutique hotel-style reception, 90 feet-wide beachfront, waterfall edge pool, an extensive pool deck and private beach, a fitness centre and a games room.