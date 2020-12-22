Mack, Ramgeet return to court for appeal

Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet are back in court Tuesday to appeal the sentence handed down last week for their respective roles in a quarantine breach case that has grabbed international headlines.

Both were sentenced to four months in prison after Mack removed an tracing device required through Cayman’s quarantine-at-home programme and left quarantine to attend a jet ski event. Ramgeet was convicted of aiding and abetting Mack.

They were originally sentenced to each pay $2,600 and perform 40 hours of community service but the crown appealed the original sentence and Justice Roger Chapple imposed jail time upon hearing the appeal.

Media houses from around the globe have picked up the story.

Early in Tuesday’s proceedings, attorney Ben Tonner, representing Mack and Ramgeet, told the Court of Appeals the primary thrust of their submission is that Justice Roger Chapple was wrong to have interfered with the Summary Court sentence because Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez’s sentence fell well within the range of the her sentencing powers and was not the lowest-possible sentence that she could impose.

Tonner encouraged the appeal judges to set aside the Grand Court sentence and restore the Summary Court ruling, which sentenced each defendant to 40 hours of community service and compensation order to the Cayman Islands Government of $2,600; the standard each person must pay to stay at a quarantine facility.

Check back on this story throughout the day for updates.