Releasing Chinese or sky lanterns on the beach has become a tradition on New Year’s Eve in Cayman, but a local environmentalist is urging this practice to be discontinued.

Tammy Kelderman, environmental sociologist and founder of Cayman Eco, has said the lanterns are very bad for the environment.

“We would just like anyone who does one to understand the hazards to marine life. Even lanterns marketed as ‘biodegradable’ or ‘earth-friendly’, are not, really. They are still constructed with wires, treated paper, and/or a bamboo ring, and unfortunately can cause serious harm to marine life,” she said in a brief statement.

Kelderman said the Westin resort has cancelled this year’s lantern release based on critical feedback from customers.

The lanterns, she said, can glide in the sky for miles, “placing them in the pelagic feeding grounds of aquatic animals who can eat or become entangled in their remains”.

She added, “Many countries have actually banned their use. We do hope that the hotels will stop this ‘tradition’ and help preserve the beauty of our sea and ensure the safety of the creatures that make it home.”