Police have reopened Shamrock Road after a truck carrying construction material overturned in the vicinity of Hurley’s roundabout this afternoon.

In a brief traffic update, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the roadway has been cleared of debris and opened to traffic.

Original story: Traffic is being re-routed along at the Hurley’s roundabout this afternoon after a truck carrying construction material overturned.

Two lanes of the roundabout heading into George Town have been blocked as crews try to clear the material off Crewe Road.

The incident happened in front of Scotiabank.

Police, in a brief response to queries from the Compass, confirmed the crash, saying officers remain on the scene.

They say a report was received just after 1:25pm about the overturned truck.

Shamrock Road heading into George Town has been closed to accommodate the clearing of the roadway.

Road users are currently being diverted through the slip road leading to South Sound Road.

No injuries have been reported at this stage, police said.

The Cayman Compass understands that traffic is backed up on both sides of the roadway.