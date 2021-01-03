Police search for missing teen

Yarida Carter Gainga was last seen at home on Friday morning.

Police are searching for a missing teenager who has not been seen since New Year’s Day, according to a police press release issued Saturday night.

Sixteen-year-old Yarida Carter Gainga, of George Town, was last seen at home around 11am on 1 Jan. and has not returned home or been located since, police said.

Carter Gainga is of light brown complexion, brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 4 inches tall and has a medium built. She has shoulder length, black curly hair, police said.

Officers are encouraging Yarida to return home or attend the nearest police station immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via its confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.