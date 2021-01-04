Cayman Arts Festival starts its 2021 season

Cayman Arts Festival is back on the stage, so to speak, with its first event of the 2021 season.

This Thursday, Bella Rooney (vocals) and James Brake (piano) will be performing at the George Town Public Library as part of the ‘Music at the Library’ series.

Anyone who frequents the productions at the Prospect Playhouse Theatre should be familiar with Rooney, who has performed in numerous musicals, including taking the lead of Tracy in ‘Hairspray’ and Elle in ‘Legally Blonde’.

Brake hails from the UK and studied music at Falmouth University.

The evening’s performance is a welcome opener for the Cayman Arts Festival, which promises further events in the near future, with local favourites like Glen Inanga, Nathan Barnett Herrera and Georgina Gatto on the schedule for February.

Tickets for Music at the Library are available at the door and are $20 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, call 922-5550 or email [email protected]. Website is www.caymanartsfestival.com.