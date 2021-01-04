Nine travellers test positive for COVID-19

Nine travellers have tested positive out of the latest batch of COVID-19 tests conducted since Thursday, 31 Dec., according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

All are asymptomatic, with the positive results following routine screening of 578 people. They are currently in isolation, where they will remain until considered recovered.

Data released by GIS shows that there are 46 active cases, including eight people who are symptomatic. However, none has been hospitalised.

There are 834 people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their home, as required by the medical officer of health.

The new positive results takes the total number of confirmed cases to 347 since mass testing began in March 2020.