OfReg approves Compass, Hurley’s Media merger

Compass Media on Tuesday, 5 Jan. officially announced a merger with Hurley’s Media after OfReg approved the sale of the radio broadcasting company at the end of December, according to a press release from Compass Media.

Compass Media is the parent company of the Cayman Compass. It acquired Hurley’s Media radio stations Z99, IRIE FM, BOB FM and Rooster 101 as part of the deal.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to reach even more people through the well-established radio and event brands built by Hurley’s Media,” said Kathleen Capetta, publisher at Compass Media. “The expanded product line allows us to create unique and impactful multi-media campaigns for our clients.”

The company transition will take place over the coming month and will see the Hurley’s Media office, including the radio stations, relocate from Camana Bay to the Compass Centre on Shedden Road.