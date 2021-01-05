COVID vaccine expected to arrive Tuesday

The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in the Cayman Islands Tuesday afternoon, according to Government Information Services.

The shipment has been loaded onto a British Airways flight from the United Kingdom, which is expected to land around 2pm on 5 Jan.

Governor Martyn Roper and Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee are among those expected to be at the airport when the shipment arrives, according to GIS. Lee was a guest on Cayman Crosstalk Tuesday morning, where he talked about rolling out the vaccine in the Cayman Islands.

Premier Alden McLaughlin announced Cayman’s national COVID-19 vaccination plan last month in Parliament and noted that its implementation could result in Cayman’s border restrictions easing as early as March.

Pfizer/BioNTech was the first vaccine to receive clearance in the United Kingdom and has since been approved by healthcare regulatory agencies around the world, including the United States and Canada.