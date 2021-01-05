COVID vaccine expected to arrive Tuesday

The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in the Cayman Islands Tuesday afternoon, according to Government Information Services.
The shipment has been loaded onto a British Airways flight from the United Kingdom, which is expected to land around 2pm on 5 Jan.
Governor Martyn Roper and Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee are among those expected to be at the airport when the shipment arrives, according to GIS. Lee was a guest on Cayman Crosstalk Tuesday morning, where he talked about rolling out the vaccine in the Cayman Islands.
Premier Alden McLaughlin announced Cayman’s national COVID-19 vaccination plan last month in Parliament and noted that its implementation could result in Cayman’s border restrictions easing as early as March.
Pfizer/BioNTech was the first vaccine to receive clearance in the United Kingdom and has since been approved by healthcare regulatory agencies around the world, including the United States and Canada.
Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.