The Health Services Authority will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations starting on Friday based on alphabetised time slots, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriquez announced.

Speaking at the COVID-19 vaccination briefing Thursday afternoon, Williams-Rodriguez said the HSA has also organised visits to residential homes and institutions.

“Public Health nurses will also visit as well Health City Cayman and Doctors Hospital to vaccinate the staff and any client they will have there who qualify for the vaccine,” he said.

He said arrangements will be made with some of the larger private health providers to inoculate staff as well.

The first people to receive the vaccine under the national vaccination programme include: residents and staff of institutional facilities, individuals aged 70+, healthcare workers and first responders as well as all frontline staff dealing with incoming travellers.

Stage 1 Group A Residents and staff of institutional facilities

Individuals aged 70+

Healthcare workers and first responders

The HSA, in a statement said, those receiving the vaccine must wear a face mask, present a Government photo ID and sign the COVID-19 vaccine consent form which is available at https://hsa.ky/public-health/coronavirus/ or https://bit.ly/3ot0IG3.

Officials are asking anyone attending the Flu Clinic (George Town location) at the Cayman Islands Hospital to park in the Seventh Day Adventist Church car park adjacent to A&E. Signs will direct people to the clinic.

Meanwhile the Sister Islands will be offering COVID-19 vaccines starting Sunday, 10 Jan., HSA announced Friday.

The vaccinations are free and available to people who qualify for stage 1 of the national vaccination plan.

No appointments are necessary, the HSA said.

Sister Islands Location: Aston Rutty Centre Medical Wing Flu Clinic Date: Sunday, 10 Jan.-Tuesday 12 Jan. Time: 9am-4pm. Vaccinations will be available at the Little Cayman Clinic on Wednesday. 13 Jan. from 10am-1pm.

Those receiving the vaccine must wear a face mask, present a government photo ID and sign the COVID-19 vaccine consent form.

Residents of the Sister Islands with questions should call 925-1190.

