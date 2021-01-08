‘Songs & Stories with Iggy Pop’ event announced for February

Inclusion Cayman, a local non-profit, announced this week that it will be presenting an evening with legendary performer Iggy Pop at the Harquail Theatre on 12 Feb.

Audience members will join the ‘Godfather of Punk’ as he tells stories about his life in music. There will also be live performances by Clever Knots, Kuhyah, Sugardaddi and Suckerbox.

There are limited seats available and this event is expected to sell out quickly. All proceeds benefit Inclusion Cayman.

Tickets are $50 and will go on sale on Friday at noon. Visit the Inclusion Cayman Facebook page or its website at www.inclusioncayman.ky for more information and to buy tickets.