The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service says almost 250 vehicle collisions were recorded during its month-long road safety campaign in December.

During the campaign, named Operation Winter Guardian, officers issued more than 630 tickets for offences such as speeding, illegal tint and use of mobile phones while driving.

Also during this period, just under 40 people were arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said in a statement issued on Friday evening.

According to the statement, the National Drug Council – which along with Hurley’s Media, organised the annual Arrive Alive 345 road safety campaign that also involves the provision of a free bus service on New Year’s Eve and in the early hours of New Year’s Day – informed police that 2,142 people in Grand Cayman and 20 in Cayman Brac availed of the ‘purple ribbon’ buses.

Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who oversees both Specialist and Uniform Operations, in the statement thanked members of the public “who made a conscious effort to do the right thing by drinking responsibly and utilizing the various options available for staying safe over the holidays, especially on New Year’s Eve”.

The statement continued that the RCIPS was pleased there had been no fatalities on local roads during the holiday period, “but the continuing number of motor vehicle collisions remains a concern and a continuing priority”.

Among the crimes that were committed during the holiday season were seven burglaries, one robbery, and 46 reports of minor thefts, which police said was a reduction in all three categories compared to the same period in 2019.

There were also six reports of violent incidents at liquor licensed premises, including one serious assault, and one fatal stabbing, at the Strand car park, for which a man has been charged for murder.