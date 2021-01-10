Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

He don’t have his head for his hat alone. What it means: He’s not an idiot. He’s smarter than you think. Example: “I know people say det Presley nah too bright, but believe you me, he don’t have his head for his hat alone. Dah boy know how to use he head when he ready.”