Perfect day for a One Dog jog

By
Taneos Ramsay
-
Sienna, Emma and Sophia Santiago participate with Ada at Sunday's One Dog At A Time 5K jog.

Around 100 walkers and joggers and their pets enjoyed Sunday’s breezy morning weather when they took part in the fourth annual One Dog At A Time fundraiser.

The group, which included some 30 dogs, set off from Safehaven Drive at 7am.

One Dog At A Time’s Paula Wythe said organisers were aiming to raise $1,000 from the event, which will go towards paying the charity’s veterinary bills.

Last year, she said, the group rescued 175 dogs, and just over a week into the new year, it has already rescued two puppies.

 

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.

Subscribe now

Related articlesMore from author