Perfect day for a One Dog jog

Around 100 walkers and joggers and their pets enjoyed Sunday’s breezy morning weather when they took part in the fourth annual One Dog At A Time fundraiser.

The group, which included some 30 dogs, set off from Safehaven Drive at 7am.

One Dog At A Time’s Paula Wythe said organisers were aiming to raise $1,000 from the event, which will go towards paying the charity’s veterinary bills.

Last year, she said, the group rescued 175 dogs, and just over a week into the new year, it has already rescued two puppies.

