Looking back in time

Galleon Beach Hotel

This picture from the ’70s, supplied by George ‘Barefoot Man’ Nowak, is a snapshot from the annual country music night competition, held at the Galleon Beach Hotel.

Andy ‘The Cayman Cowboy’ Martin is on the microphone, performing along with Barefoot Man and Band. That night, Jim Vest (seated), who was visiting from Nashville, played steel guitar.

Martin won the first competition there when nine contestants vied for a trophy and case of Heineken, affectionately nicknamed ‘Greenies’.

