Man arrested over machete attack

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a machete attack in George Town on New Year’s Eve. A video of the attack has been circulating on social media.

The suspect, of George Town, was arrested on Tuesday, 12 Jan., on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Police said in a statement that shortly after 12:30am on 31 Dec., officers responded to a report of an altercation involving several people outside a bar on Smith Road, but when they got there, the individuals had left. Later the same morning, an injured man who had been assaulted with a machete during the incident arrived at George Town Police Station.

The suspect was released on police bail with conditions as investigations continue, police said.