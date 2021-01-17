Cayman Cookout 2021 promising start for the tourism industry

Cayman foodies enjoyed the 13th annual Cayman Cookout at The Ritz-Carlton this weekend.

One of the most prominent culinary events in the Caribbean, it had a good number of local attendees this year and tickets sold out for the vast majority of events.

1 of 7

“I appreciate that the people of Cayman support the event [and] putting our chefs back to work, our partners back to work. We celebrate and we know a better tomorrow will come, said Marc Langevin, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman.

Due to COVID travel restrictions, this year showcased local talents. Attendees enjoyed creations by the best chefs and mixologists on island.

Part of the festival proceeds will be donated to the Cayman Food Bank.