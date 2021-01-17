Car fire closes portion of Shamrock Rd.

Police shut down a section of Shamrock Road near the junction with Easy Street late Sunday after a car caught fire following what appears to be a single-vehicle crash.

The 911 communications centre told Cayman Compass police, fire officers and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8:20pm.

“We received a report of a car vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames,” said a spokesperson from the 911 communications centre. “There were no reports of injuries. Fire officers were able to extinguish the blaze at 8:52pm.

Motorists can access via Condor Road.

The matter remains under investigation. Check back for more information on this developing story.