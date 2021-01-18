Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Looky yah. What it means: Check this out. Play close attention. Heads up. Example: “Looky yah! My Uncle Elan in da newspapa again showin’ off dah big Wahoo he ketch lass week.”