The 2021 edition of the Cayman Cookout came to a somewhat anticlimactic end on Sunday as the highly-anticipated Bon Vivant Cook-Off between Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee and Community Kitchen’s Kathy Gardner-Nicholson ended in a tie.

It seemed the panel of judges – Governor Martyn Roper, Premier Alden McLaughlin, TV personality Elizabeth Chambers, Commerce Minister Joey Hew, Cayman Compass Living editor Vicki Wheaton and Slow Food South Sound President Alan Markoff – just could not decide who should walk away with bragging rights at the end of the 45-minute competition.

With no clear winner declared, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman’s general manager Marc Langevin promptly hailed the Cayman Food Bank as the real winner in the end. Not only was the local charity awarded $5,000 in Kirk Market food cards from the cook-off, it also received over $21,000 in donations over the three-day foodie festival.

Impressive culinary skills

Lee traded in his white coat and stethoscope for a Cayman Cookout apron and kitchen utensils to square-off against Gardner-Nicholson for the culinary clash held in the resort’s ballroom.

Using clinical precision, Lee sliced and diced his ingredients, creating an aromatic beef rendang, a personal childhood favorite from Malaysia.

Gardner-Nicholson went the local soul food route, resulting in an extremely hearty conch soup.

Both chefs won accolades from the panel; however, they kept their cooking secrets close to their chests.

McLaughlin, who is known to make a mean stew conch and Cayman-style beef himself, sought Gardner-Nicholson’s technique to getting the conch as tender as she had, but she gracefully declined.

Even with gentle prodding from Chambers, Gardner-Nicholson opted to keep it to herself, declaring that she had promised not to share it after an elderly Caymanian fisherman passed it on to her.

Lee, following the cook-off, told the Cayman Compass, “it was great fun” even though no winner was declared.

Gardner-Nicholson said she was happy to be a part of the event. She was assisted in the kitchen by her daughter Halle and Lilly Langevin.

There were a couple of surprises for attendees of the brunch. They were treated to special video calls from Chef Eric Ripert and Chef José Andrés.

Andrés called in from Washington, where he and his charity World Central Kitchen were serving food to members of the US National Guard who were protecting the area ahead of this week’s inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Cookout highlights Cayman’s chefs

This year’s Cookout saw local talent take center stage, as the usual headline chefs could not attend due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Langevin said there was no budget for the annual event, but thanks to local sponsors and chefs stepping up and helping, the pared-down version was a big success.

“For the last 12 years, most of those chefs have been working and supporting, but they came because they wanted to learn from all those top-ranking chefs or celebrity chefs and they have been benefitting from that,” he said.

1 of 11

He said this year’s event was the local chefs’ time to shine and no longer be the “backbone”, but the stars of the show.

Langevin said for his team, pulling off Cookout was a necessary goal.

“I think psychologically, it’s important. It gives us a sense of almost normalcy. It’s exciting to do something we like and to create.

“It was a gamble, because we didn’t know. I sort of challenged my team. How can we make it without breaking the bank?” he said.

All events sold out, according to Langevin, who added he was grateful for the community support, as it ensured continuity.

“We could not give up on something [that] took us 13 years to develop,” he said.

The annual event commenced with the Barefoot BBQ on The Ritz-Carlton beach on Friday.

It featured offerings from 11 local chefs, including delectable delights from George Fowler of Calypso Bar & Grill, Massimo De Francesca from Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, Joao B. Fernandes from Kirk Market and Jolene Nelson of Nyamaste.

1 of 67

Carnivore and Prime Group Cayman’s Dylan Benoit and his team attracted long lines as attendees could not resist sampling the roast pig at his station. Britta Bush of Saucha Conscious Living and Jolene Nelson, teamed up to offer vegan options.

The event also featured fire dancers and live entertainment.

Saturday’s events included Rum & Robusto which was presented by the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation, and Maritime Affairs. The Cuban-themed outdoor gathering around the Harbour Club Pool of The Ritz-Carlton resort had live music, a sugar cane station, artists, a cigar roller and, of course, many rum stations.