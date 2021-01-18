National Roads Authority appoints new MD

Edward Howard has been appointed the full-time managing director of the National Roads Authority, after serving in an acting role for almost three years.

Howard has been the deputy managing director for the past 17 years, during which he completed several stints as acting managing director; the latest beginning in April 2018, according to a statement from the NRA board.

The previous managing director was Paul Parchment, who was suspended in April 2018 and then fired in October that year following allegations of misconduct. Howard stepped into the acting managing director role following Parchment’s suspension.

Howard has worked in a number of government departments over the past 30 years, including at the Planning Department and Public Works Department.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering (Howard University); a master’s degree in transportation engineering (University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign) and an MBA in finance from the University of Leicester, UK, the statement noted.

NRA board chairman John Ebanks said, “Mr. Howard has played a pivotal role in the planning, design and construction of nearly all of Grand Cayman’s road-related infrastructure over the past few decades. He continues to demonstrate strong organisational and strategic leadership in this field.”

He added, “The Board is delighted to appoint Mr. Howard to the post of MD. He has an impressive work ethic, an impeccable character, and has remained a stalwart supporter of the NRA and its mission.”

Minister of Commerce, Planning and Investment Joseph Hew said, “I am pleased with Mr. Howard’s appointment, which will ensure continuity in our roads enhancement programme. It is always encouraging to be able to attract and retain Caymanian professionals of this calibre. I look forward to a robust and productive relationship with the NRA and its new leader.”