Rough seas bring small craft warning

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service will be issuing a small craft warning Tuesday as rough seas impact local waters due to a high pressure system building over the southeastern United States.

Wave heights of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, dropping to heights of 3 to 5 feet on Friday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, northeasterly w inds with speeds of 20 to 25 knots are forecast, dropping to 15 to 20 knots on Thursday.

The next few days, up until Friday at least, will continue to bring cloudy skies, with a 30% chance of showers, according to the NWS.