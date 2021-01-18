Police investigating Hammer’s ‘Miss Cayman’ Instagram video

A police investigation has been launched into an Instagram video which was posted to actor Armie Hammer’s private account and featured a scantily clad woman he referred to as ‘Miss Cayman’.

In the video, the woman was posed in a provocative position, though her face was not visible. In the accompanying caption, Hammer claimed he had sexual relations with the woman he called ‘Miss Cayman’.

The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee has since denounced the video. Chairperson Derri Dacres-Lee told the Cayman Compass the matter had been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

On Monday, 18 Jan., a police spokesperson, in a statement to the Compass, said, “The RCIPS can confirm that we received an allegation of misuse of the ICT (Information and Communications Technology) [network], and that the matter is under investigation.”

In an apology to Miss Cayman that Hammer provided to the Compass, he said the video was stolen from his private Instagram account and clarified that the woman in the video was not Miss Cayman.

“I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused,” said Hammer, who has since removed the video from his social media platforms.

Despite being removed, the video has garnered international attention and has caused an outcry in Cayman.

Dacres-Lee told the Compass a primary objective of Miss Cayman is to be a role model for young Caymanian woman, and the way the woman was portrayed in the video contradicts those values.

In his apology, Hammer said, “My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organisation as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman.”

Police said Hammer has not been arrested, and he has not been charged with any offences.