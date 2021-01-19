Beach clean-up volunteers find more blood vials, syringes

Among the usual marine garbage, microplastics and Styrofoam found by volunteers on beach clean-ups over the weekend were items that appear to be washing up on a regular basis – vials of blood and syringes.

Plastic Free Cayman, Protect Our Future, the Miss World Cayman team and the Cayman Islands Development Bank, led by PFC clean-up coordinator Francella Martin, organised a east-west beach clean-up in East End and Barkers on Saturday, 16 Jan.

“Sadly, most of the debris collected was plastic and microplastics. It was also observed that with changing currents, thousands of bits of polystyrene (Styrofoam) have also washed upon Seven Mile Beach this weekend. Unfortunately, several syringes and vials of blood were also collected and properly disposed of by local volunteers. This is becoming a more regular occurrence,” Plastic Free Cayman said in a press release.

There have been several reports in recent months of blood vials, syringes and needles being found on beaches.

But, as well as the worrying sight of medical waste and plastic debris, the group said what it found most surprising was the amount of local litter.

“It seems that parts of East End and Barkers are becoming increasingly polluted by residents discarding bottles, cans, old appliances, diapers and cigarette butts upon our shores,” PFC stated.

Volunteers from the Cayman Islands Development Bank suggested that the government add additional signage to all beach locations to help prevent residents from littering.

PFC said its founder Claire Hughes is continuing to push for a ‘National Clean-up’ campaign and an introduction of a plastic ban policy, similar to what is in place on other Caribbean islands.

“Sadly, the government has postponed yet another stakeholders meeting on the topic. It is time that our government takes ownership of this important issue,” the group said.

During Saturday’s clean-up, 98 volunteers removed more than 1,000 pounds of trash from the beaches.