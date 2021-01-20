Burns Suppers honour Scottish poet

The Scottish tradition of celebrating poet and lyricist, Robert Burns, is a time-honoured one, usually known as a ‘Burns Supper’.

Haggis and whisky are almost certainly found on the table, with bagpipes, tartans and dancing included in the festivities.

Carnivore is hosting a supper on 23 Jan.; Craft Food & Beverage Co. has one on 25 Jan., which is officially Burns’ birthday; while Cayman’s Jasmine organisation is holding its annual event at Grand Old House on 29 Jan.

This is the first after-hours function for 2021 at Carnivore, starting at 6:30pm. Items like cured Scottish salmon, cock-a-leekie soup, local goat haggis, and cranachan (a delicious traditional dessert) are all included for $75 (no added grats). Wine, beer and Bowmore Scotch will be available for purchase.

Craft is offering a three-course dinner for $49 (plus grats), featuring Bruichladdich whiskies. Scotch eggs, haggis-stuffed chicken and salmon are just a few of the items on the menu. The evening starts at 7pm.

Jasmine is going all out, as usual, with its supper, starting at 6pm. Guests will be treated to the ‘piping in the haggis’ ceremony, followed by traditional speeches and ‘The Toast to the Lassies’. This is definitely a night for dancing shoes, if past years are anything to go by. Tickets are $150 per person (no added grats).

Although the Craft and Jasmine suppers are presently both sold out (you could try the waiting list), there are still some seats left at Carnivore, but reserve early to avoid disappointment.

Burns events go global

With so much of the world in lockdown, Scots are reaching out across the many miles via a virtual map.

Those hosting Burns Suppers in different countries are encouraged to use the hashtag #VirtualBurnsNight, and the Jasmine event in Cayman is already registered. The initiative is being led by the Centre for Robert Burns Studies at the University of Glasgow. Other participating countries are the US, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, Uganda, France, Germany, Italy, Bosnia, Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Russia, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, England, Scotland, and Ireland.

Want to see who is joining in the fun? Visit https://burnsc21.glasgow.ac.uk/supper-map.

| For further information on the local events: Carnivore, call 640-6328; Craft, call 640-0004; and for the Jasmine supper, email [email protected]