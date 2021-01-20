Police warn Hammer, close investigation into ‘suggestive’ video

Police in Cayman have warned Armie Hammer over a video on social media featuring a scantily clad woman whom he implied was Miss Cayman.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service did not name Hammer in the short statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, but confirmed that its officers had investigated an incident of misuse of information and communications technology and had spoken to the suspect. No charges have been laid.

The Miss Cayman Islands Committee reported the matter to the RCIPS.

The police statement reads in full: “On January 15, 2021, the RCIPS received an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video which had been posted on social media. Officers investigated the matter and spoke to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant. The matter is now closed.”

Earlier this week, the ‘Social Network’ and ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star issued an apology about the video, saying, “I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused.”

In the video, Hammer takes viewers on a tour of his Cayman Islands hotel room, as a woman in underwear kneels on his bed. The woman’s face is not visible. Text under the video refers to having sexual relations with ‘Ms Cayman’.

After the video was leaked, chair of the Miss Cayman Islands Committee, Derri Dacres-Lee, issued a statement, saying, “The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant.”

The committee requested Hammer remove all references to Miss Cayman from his social media channels.

Controversy over Instagram messages about sexual fantasies, cannibalism and drug use, allegedly written by Hammer, has led the actor to drop out of his latest movie project, ‘Shotgun Wedding’, in which he was cast to appear alongside Jennifer Lopez.

In a statement he issued last week, Hammer said, “I’m not responding to these bull**** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”