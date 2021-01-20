A 26-year-old West Bay man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash in Bodden Town in which his vehicle burst into flames.

Police said in a statement issued Tuesday that the man, who was transported to the Police Detention Centre, was later granted bail as investigations continue.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30pm on Sunday.

Officers had responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Condor Road, Bodden Town, in the vicinity of Easy Street, where a grey Kia Cerato had hit a wall.

The vehicle caught fire shortly after the crash and the driver was pulled from the car by members of the public who had witnessed the accident.

Emergency services personnel examined the driver at the scene. He was uninjured.

The fire was extinguished by officers from the Cayman Islands Fire Service.

In the statement, police said the officers detected a strong scent of alcohol while speaking with the driver, and administered a roadside breathalyser test which recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.136%.