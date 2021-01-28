Seven Mile Swimmers and Stingray Swim Club each had two swimmers earn high-points awards for their age groups at the 2021 Pete Ribbins Memorial Consolidated Water Meet.

SMS’ Sierrah Broadbelt (girls 11-12) and Will Sellars (boys 13-14) joined SSC’s Kyra Rabess (girls 15-and-over) and Jorian Neblett (boys 15-and-over) as high points earners along with Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Phin Ellison (boys 11-12), and Jillian Crooks (girls 13-14), who was swimming unattached.

Broadbelt led all swimmers with 42 total points. She won seven individuals events in her age group – the 200-metre freestyle (2 minutes, 33.11 seconds), 100 butterfly (1:16.56), 100 backstroke (1:18), 200 fly (2:51.72), 200 individual medley (2:51.58), 200 back (2:47.28) and 100 free (1:08.49). She also helped SMS place second in both the girls 11-and-over 400 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay.

Crooks and Rabess each tallied 36 points during the meet.

Crooks – who set several national and swimming association records in 2020 – won six individual events in the girls 15-and-over age group. She placed first in the 100 free (57.09), 200 free (2:07.07), 100 fly (1:06.92), 100 back (1:06.05), 50 free (26.97) and 200 back (2:19.51).

Rabess won four individual events and participated in three first-place-winning relay teams as well.

1 of 24

Hilton wins 5K open-water title

Dominic Hilton on 23 Jan. clocked a time of 1:09:26 to take first place in the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association Nationals Open Water 5K, according to the CIASA website.

Hilton was the top overall finisher and first in the boys 13-14 age group, beating out several older competitors.

Harper Barrowman placed second overall and was the first female to finish, doing so in a time of 1:12.46.