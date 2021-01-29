RAF plane brings regiment training team

A Royal Air Force plane landed at the Owen Roberts International Airport on Friday afternoon, bringing a UK Ministry of Defence training team to work with the Cayman Islands Regiment.

A spokesperson from the Governor’s Office said the plane was transporting an MOD team to train the next tranche of regiment recruits as well as bring in uniforms.

The MOD team, like all new arrivals in Cayman, will be quarantined for two weeks before beginning their work with the 50 new recruits.

The aircraft, which flew from Bangor, Maine, to Grand Cayman, landed at lunchtime.

The team will be working with the regiment’s second batch of recruits, who are expected to begin their basic training next month.

The regiment, which aims to have at least 175 members by the end of this year, already has 51 reservists.