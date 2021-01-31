Record numbers turn out for Stride

More than 2,300 people took part in the Cayman Islands Cancer Society’s annual Stride Against Cancer walk/run Sunday morning.

Organisers said this was a record turnout for the event, which is the charity’s main fundraiser for the year.

This year’s Stride was dedicated to running coach Derek Larner, who passed away in early January from stage four pancreatic cancer. Several of the participants on Sunday ran as part of ‘Team Larner’, in memory of the man who had encouraged and trained many runners in Cayman over the years.

Jennifer Weber, operations manager at the Cancer Society, said, “We are so thrilled with the turnout of Stride 2021. It was incredible. More than 2,300 participants at the ‘Big Stride’ at Public Beach [and] more people ‘Strided’ at Mini Stride on North Side and Little Stride in Little Cayman.”

She added, “It was bittersweet to have such an amazing turnout. So many people attended and wanted to get involved because they knew Coach Derek Larner and wanted to show their support. We are glad we can report to Derek’s family that we had the biggest crowd ever. It will mean so much to them.”

Larner’s wife Laura issued a video message from the UK to participants, thanking them for their support, saying Stride was one of her husband’s favourite races, and “he would be absolutely delighted to have the race dedicated to him”.

She urged people to continue to support the Cancer Society. “In our recent experience with cancer, we were very lucky to have the resources to deal with it independently, both financially and as a family unit,” she said, “but we’re keenly aware that not everybody has those resources available to them. The Cancer Society provides these essential services to people in our position, perhaps who are not as privileged.”

In her message, she told supporters that her husband, whose passion was motivating people to run, “would have been absolutely delighted you were out there running today for him. He would have been especially proud of those of you who were pulling on your running shoes for the first time or for the first time in a while. Well done. Thanks very much.”

The first of the runners and walkers hit the road pre-dawn at 6am, with three more starting times spaced half an hour apart after that. Water stops along the way kept the participants hydrated as they ‘Strided’ along West Bay Road as far as the Wharf restaurant and back. Some did the route twice, as ‘Big Stride’ had two distances – a quarter-marathon and a half-marathon.

So many people took part this year that the Cancer Society ran out of T-shirts, and instead offered those who signed up “vintage” shirts from previous years, Weber said.

All the shirts carry the motif ‘I Stride For’, followed by a blank line where those taking part can write in the name of a loved one who has survived, is currently battling or has passed away from cancer. Many of the runners had written Derek Larner on the shirts.

The run/walk, which began and ended at Seven Mile Public Beach, had four staggered starting times this year, in a bid to keep numbers within the maximum 1,000-person limit as mandated by current COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

“We are always grateful to the Cayman community,” Weber said, “but this year, they really outdid themselves in terms of sponsorship, attendance and volunteers.

“On behalf of the CICS Board of Directors and staff, thank you Cayman. We felt the love and hope you did too.”