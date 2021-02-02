The Clerk of Courts has blocked media from accessing case files.

In an email sent Tuesday afternoon from Judicial Administration, the decision to suspend media access to case files was said to have been taken in order to “complete a review of the Data Protection Act and clarify what information can be viewed/reported by the Media”.

The Data Protection Law, 2017 came into force on 30 Sept. 2019. It remains unclear why this decision has been taken almost a year-and-a-half after the law came into effect. The Compass has written to the courts for clarification. No response had been provided by press time.

The Cayman Islands Constitution Order 2009 states in Section 7 (9) that “all proceedings instituted in any court for the determination of the existence or extent of any civil right or obligation, including the announcement of the decision of the court, shall be held in public”.

Check back for updates on this story.